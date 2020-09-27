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Controlavirus and the New World Order Normal Craziness : $ Vigilante
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67 views • September 27, 2020
Jeff Berwick Sep 27, 2020

MASS BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION 2020 - The Crowhouse, Max Igan:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XUpTBXdybMFs/

Ohio girl tased and arrested for not wearing a MASK!: https://youtu.be/xynOcbuRkjc

The Queef stole our castle, put up this screen shot: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berwick_Castle

Science Officer Disagrees On “Second Wave” Of Covid: https://www.technologytimes.pk/2020/09/23/science-officer-disagrees-on-second-wave-of-covid

The Vaccine Hoax is Over. Documents from UK reveal 30 Years of Coverup: https://web.archive.org/web/20130701115440/https://nsnbc.me/2013/05/10/the-vaccine-hoax-is-over-freedom-of-information-act-documents-from-uk-reveal-30-years-of-coverup

The Bill Gates Effect: WHO’s DTP Vaccine Killed More Children in Africa Than the Diseases it Targeted: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/the-bill-gates-effect-whos-dtp-vaccine-kills-more-children-in-africa-than-the-diseases-it-targets

New coronavirus mutation could be evolving to get around mask-wearing and hand-washing https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/09/24/new-coronavirus-mutation-could-evolving-get-around-mask-wearing

Sex and coronavirus: What are the rules? https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-53736087

Slave mating ritual video:
https://www.facebook.com/jenannknoedl/videos/vb.1255742158/10223376011369259/?type=2&;theater

UT cancels spring break in an attempt to stop spread of COVID-19: https://www.wvlt.tv/2020/09/17/ut-cancels-spring-break-in-an-attempt-to-stop-spread-of-covid-19

Two-Thirds Of US Hotels Say They Won't Last Six More Month At Current Occupancy Levels: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-its-great-depression-two-thirds-us-hotels-say-they-wont-last-six-more-month-current

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZXIpStOzOQ
The Dollar Vigilante
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