Controlavirus and the New World Order Normal Craziness : $ Vigilante

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MASS BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION 2020 - The Crowhouse, Max Igan:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XUpTBXdybMFs/
Ohio girl tased and arrested for not wearing a MASK!: https://youtu.be/xynOcbuRkjc
The Queef stole our castle, put up this screen shot: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berwick_Castle
Science Officer Disagrees On “Second Wave” Of Covid: https://www.technologytimes.pk/2020/09/23/science-officer-disagrees-on-second-wave-of-covid
The Vaccine Hoax is Over. Documents from UK reveal 30 Years of Coverup: https://web.archive.org/web/20130701115440/https://nsnbc.me/2013/05/10/the-vaccine-hoax-is-over-freedom-of-information-act-documents-from-uk-reveal-30-years-of-coverup
The Bill Gates Effect: WHO’s DTP Vaccine Killed More Children in Africa Than the Diseases it Targeted: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/the-bill-gates-effect-whos-dtp-vaccine-kills-more-children-in-africa-than-the-diseases-it-targets
New coronavirus mutation could be evolving to get around mask-wearing and hand-washing https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/09/24/new-coronavirus-mutation-could-evolving-get-around-mask-wearing
Sex and coronavirus: What are the rules? https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-53736087
Slave mating ritual video:
https://www.facebook.com/jenannknoedl/videos/vb.1255742158/10223376011369259/?type=2&;theater
UT cancels spring break in an attempt to stop spread of COVID-19: https://www.wvlt.tv/2020/09/17/ut-cancels-spring-break-in-an-attempt-to-stop-spread-of-covid-19
Two-Thirds Of US Hotels Say They Won't Last Six More Month At Current Occupancy Levels: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-its-great-depression-two-thirds-us-hotels-say-they-wont-last-six-more-month-current
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZXIpStOzOQ
The Dollar Vigilante