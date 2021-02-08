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Free the Press Documentary Preview
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111 views • February 08, 2021
This is a preview of a documentary coming soon, inspired by real events that infringed on the right to freedom of the press at the Idaho State Capitol building and exposes the corruption that is indicative of how the media has become so deceptive and has been able to maintain the dishonesty over time.
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