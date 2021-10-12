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Do you remember the taste of authentic smoked bacon Or the taste of juicy mouthwatering country ham and link sausages
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121 views • October 12, 2021
You’ll instantly be able to ...
- dry, sundry, pickle, salt, dehydrate, smoke and cure meat... making it ready to eat for almost indefinitely.
- you'll understand long-term preservation techniques for vegetables and fruits that will keep them fresh for long time periods... no matter the season.
- you'll discover the long lost methods of preserving milk, cheese and eggs for up to 1 year... So you'll be enjoying tasty omelets in the morning even if the supermarkets run dry.
- you'll be growing, storing, pickling and drying mushrooms even if you live in a cramped apartment building downtown.
- you'll be able to cook juicy meals using all the products you've preserved, using over 50 delicious self tested recipes... that are guaranteed to make your neighbors' mouth water like a sprinkler in July.
- you'll be able to shave hundreds of hard earned dollars off of your monthly grocery bill... cash that would've ended in the trash when all that food in the fridge went bad...
....and more importantly, you'll be prepared to stay happy, healthy and fed, in any disaster... whether it's a full EMP blackout or a blizzard... you'll still have your cellar filled with food to last for half a decade or more.
- dry, sundry, pickle, salt, dehydrate, smoke and cure meat... making it ready to eat for almost indefinitely.
- you'll understand long-term preservation techniques for vegetables and fruits that will keep them fresh for long time periods... no matter the season.
- you'll discover the long lost methods of preserving milk, cheese and eggs for up to 1 year... So you'll be enjoying tasty omelets in the morning even if the supermarkets run dry.
- you'll be growing, storing, pickling and drying mushrooms even if you live in a cramped apartment building downtown.
- you'll be able to cook juicy meals using all the products you've preserved, using over 50 delicious self tested recipes... that are guaranteed to make your neighbors' mouth water like a sprinkler in July.
- you'll be able to shave hundreds of hard earned dollars off of your monthly grocery bill... cash that would've ended in the trash when all that food in the fridge went bad...
....and more importantly, you'll be prepared to stay happy, healthy and fed, in any disaster... whether it's a full EMP blackout or a blizzard... you'll still have your cellar filled with food to last for half a decade or more.
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