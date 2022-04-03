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Gary Null at the grocery store buying seeded grapes and Manuka honey part of "a gazillion other things that are all good for you."
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176 views • April 03, 2022
Gary gets filmed at the grocery store every few years to help people see that buying real food can become routine.
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