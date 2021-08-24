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Lawsuit Filed: Mandated Injections for Pilots is an Issue of National Security
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131 views • August 24, 2021
Kenneth W. Ferguson of https://fergusonlawpa.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the lawsuit filed against the airlines forcing mandated injections on their pilots.
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