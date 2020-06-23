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Whistleblower Exposes Palestinian Authority Corruption-English subtitles
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13 views • June 23, 2020
Whistle-blower Reveals PA’s Theft of Funds from International Organizations.The former Director the PA Chairman’s Office’s Political Department accused PA Chairman Abbas and other senior bureau officials of stealing Palestinian aid money. The funds given to the PA from international organizations are being siphoned off to their personal accounts. Jadallah released this video from Brussels, to where he fled from Ramallah. Source: https://www.israellycool.com/2020/06/22/must-watch-whistle-blower-reveals-pas-theft-of-funds-from-international-organizations/
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