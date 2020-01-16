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Sugar = Cancer Suicide by Sugar
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2302 views • January 16, 2020
This is about health tips from my Boer doctor and also discussions with a friend who is extremely fitness and health conscious. I talk about the fact that Cancer LOVES sugar. I also talk about the “Wonder drug” Vitamin D (It’s a hormone actually) and how it boosts your immune system massively.
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