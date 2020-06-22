LOCKDOWN not "DEMONSTRABLY JUSTIFIED" Police failed to safeguard freedoms

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With my very special guest E.R. from executivereasoning.org speaking of the laws in Canada and recommending we apply them in our own countries, assuming our constitutions guarantee due process, which in America, DOES.
LISTEN UP, class! And APPLY. It MUST have been demonstrably justified CORRECTLY, AT THE TIME, or it can not stand legally in court.