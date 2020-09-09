© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global lock down a HUGE mistake officials admit!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • September 09, 2020
Subscribe to our Y.T. channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI31Ux-2CYhna_RAT5-MA7Q
Videos, articles and PDF documents, referenced in video links can be found below.
The real reason everything went sideways in 2020…
https://youtu.be/DxsHDS41Ge0
Too little too late media asking “was the lockdown a mistake?”
https://youtu.be/EOnCLpzsBmQ
The 1% blunder: How a simple but fatal math mistake by US…
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/500000-covid19-math-mistake-panic/
PDF: Accepted Manuscript for Disaster Medicine & Public Health Preparedness as part of the Cambridge cv collection.
https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/7ACD87D8FD2237285EB667BB28DCC6E9/S1935789320002980a.pdf/public_health_lessons_learned_from_biases_in_coronavirus_mortality_overestimation.pdf
Videos, articles and PDF documents, referenced in video links can be found below.
The real reason everything went sideways in 2020…
https://youtu.be/DxsHDS41Ge0
Too little too late media asking “was the lockdown a mistake?”
https://youtu.be/EOnCLpzsBmQ
The 1% blunder: How a simple but fatal math mistake by US…
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/500000-covid19-math-mistake-panic/
PDF: Accepted Manuscript for Disaster Medicine & Public Health Preparedness as part of the Cambridge cv collection.
https://www.cambridge.org/core/services/aop-cambridge-core/content/view/7ACD87D8FD2237285EB667BB28DCC6E9/S1935789320002980a.pdf/public_health_lessons_learned_from_biases_in_coronavirus_mortality_overestimation.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.