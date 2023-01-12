[TRAILER] Dr. William Makis, MD, sounded the alarm on vaccinated Canadian doctors dying suddenly in unprecedented numbers, asking for an investigation to rule out the Covid-19 "vaccines." Compelled to do same with the findings, Dr. Trozzi, MD, now finds himself under attack along with Dr. Makis.
FULL INTERVIEW: www.brightlightnews.com/interview-doctors-under-fire-for-reporting-80-sudden-doctor-deaths/
DONATE TODAY: www.brightlightnews.com/donate
or e-transfer [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.