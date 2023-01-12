Create New Account
Doctors Under Fire for Reporting 80 Sudden Doctor Deaths
[TRAILER] Dr. William Makis, MD, sounded the alarm on vaccinated Canadian doctors dying suddenly in unprecedented numbers, asking for an investigation to rule out the Covid-19 "vaccines." Compelled to do same with the findings, Dr. Trozzi, MD, now finds himself under attack along with Dr. Makis.

FULL INTERVIEW: www.brightlightnews.com/interview-doctors-under-fire-for-reporting-80-sudden-doctor-deaths/

