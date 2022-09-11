US citizen vs State citizen - Super Red Pill video and resources (See links in description)

This video is a comprehensive, beginner's guide to U.S. Nationality, State Citizenship, and how U.S. Citizens are property. Below are timestamps to sections of the video, as well as all the links referenced.
CORRECTIONS: Civil Rights are mistakenly called constitutional rights as they are given by the constitution (14th amendment), but are totally opposite of God-given Rights that are Constitutionally PROTECTED.
The affidavit should say the city and state in which you’re domiciled, not Los Angeles California.
A W-4v can be sent instead of a W-4, but some employers won’t accept it. Fill out numbers 1-3 on the W-4v normally (put the SSN). Leave 5 and 6 blank unless applicable. Check 7.
When filling out a W-4 or W-4v add “Done in Good Faith” at the end of your signature.
For state taxes there are equivalent forms called “Employee’s Withholding Allowance Certificate” for each state.
When rescinding a ticket you can also include “REFUSED” and “CEASE AND DESIST.”
Extra Documents and Info:
http://thematrixdocs.com/
Roger Sayles’ Radio Ranch:
Show Schedule - Monday to Friday 8am to 10am PST
Listen to the Radio Show Live - www.eurofolkradio.com (available on TuneIn)
Join the Radio Show - Search “ppnstudio” on the Jitsi Meet app or go to
https://meet.jit.si/ppnstudio
Radio Show Archives - Search Radio Ranch on the Castbox app or go to
https://castbox.fm/channel/Radio-Ranch-id1463869?country=us
Website - www.sovereigntoserf.com
Email - [email protected]
National USA Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/usnational
Certificates of Non Citizen Nationality:
https://travel.state.gov/content/trav...
American Samoan Citizenship Case:
https://www.axios.com/2021/06/16/amer...
Legal Word Games:
https://youtu.be/tu1CcGbDQhw
Voter Registration Cancellations:
https://www.eac.gov/voters/voter-regi...
Internal Revenue Code:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/...
Possible Sales Tax Exemption:
https://youtu.be/p9dDo5a6sSQ
Templates (copy the file rather than requesting to edit):
https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...
Private License Plates:
Premade (Cars and Motorcycles) - https://shop.freedomfromgovernment.org/
Custom (Cars) - https://www.buildasign.com/license-pl...
Custom (All Kinds of Vehicles) -
www.asmartblonde.com/categories/design-your-own-custom-license-plate-tag-or-sign.html
James C Lovett:
https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesCLovett
Social Security Status Correction:
https://youtu.be/euQpwyRzyyc
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
02:09 - History
05:19 - 13th Amendment
06:13 - 14th Amendment
08:11 - Court Rulings
11:10 - Rights
14:10 - Change in Government
17:02 - U.S. Citizens are Property
20:03 - Immigration and Nationality Act
23:11 - How You Agreed
26:55 - Privileges Nationals Don't Have
27:17 - Taxes, Codes, and Mandates
31:40 - UCC 1-308
33:26 - How To
48:09 - Passport
50:43 - Police and Driving
54:15 - Optional Steps
55:15 - Outro
