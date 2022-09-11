Create New Account
US citizen vs State citizen - Super Red Pill video and resources (See links in description)
The Willow
Published 2 months ago

This video is a comprehensive, beginner's guide to U.S. Nationality, State Citizenship, and how U.S. Citizens are property. Below are timestamps to sections of the video, as well as all the links referenced.

CORRECTIONS: Civil Rights are mistakenly called constitutional rights as they are given by the constitution (14th amendment), but are totally opposite of God-given Rights that are Constitutionally PROTECTED.

The affidavit should say the city and state in which you’re domiciled, not Los Angeles California.

A W-4v can be sent instead of a W-4, but some employers won’t accept it. Fill out numbers 1-3 on the W-4v normally (put the SSN). Leave 5 and 6 blank unless applicable. Check 7.

When filling out a W-4 or W-4v add “Done in Good Faith” at the end of your signature.

For state taxes there are equivalent forms called “Employee’s Withholding Allowance Certificate” for each state.

When rescinding a ticket you can also include “REFUSED” and “CEASE AND DESIST.”

Extra Documents and Info:

http://thematrixdocs.com/


Roger Sayles’ Radio Ranch:

Show Schedule - Monday to Friday 8am to 10am PST

Listen to the Radio Show Live - www.eurofolkradio.com (available on TuneIn)

Join the Radio Show - Search “ppnstudio” on the Jitsi Meet app or go to

https://meet.jit.si/ppnstudio

Radio Show Archives - Search Radio Ranch on the Castbox app or go to

https://castbox.fm/channel/Radio-Ranch-id1463869?country=us

Website - www.sovereigntoserf.com

Email - [email protected]

National USA Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/usnational

Certificates of Non Citizen Nationality:

https://travel.state.gov/content/trav...

American Samoan Citizenship Case:

https://www.axios.com/2021/06/16/amer...

Legal Word Games:

https://youtu.be/tu1CcGbDQhw

Voter Registration Cancellations:

https://www.eac.gov/voters/voter-regi...

Internal Revenue Code:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/...

Possible Sales Tax Exemption:

https://youtu.be/p9dDo5a6sSQ

Templates (copy the file rather than requesting to edit):

https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...

Private License Plates:

Premade (Cars and Motorcycles) - https://shop.freedomfromgovernment.org/

Custom (Cars) - https://www.buildasign.com/license-pl...

Custom (All Kinds of Vehicles) -

www.asmartblonde.com/categories/design-your-own-custom-license-plate-tag-or-sign.html

James C Lovett:

​​https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesCLovett

Social Security Status Correction:

https://youtu.be/euQpwyRzyyc

Timestamps:

00:00 - Intro

02:09 - History

05:19 - 13th Amendment

06:13 - 14th Amendment

08:11 - Court Rulings

11:10 - Rights

14:10 - Change in Government

17:02 - U.S. Citizens are Property

20:03 - Immigration and Nationality Act

23:11 - How You Agreed

26:55 - Privileges Nationals Don't Have

27:17 - Taxes, Codes, and Mandates

31:40 - UCC 1-308

33:26 - How To

48:09 - Passport

50:43 - Police and Driving

54:15 - Optional Steps

55:15 - Outro

vsus citizenstate citizen

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
