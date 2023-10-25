Create New Account
SIGNS OF CHRIST'S COMING LUKE 21:1-19

Calvary Melbourne Australia
Published Wednesday

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 21:1-19.  In the Court of the Women in the Temple, there were 13 boxes. The priests collected people’s money in these boxes. The widow’s two coins were the smallest coins. They had little value. Yet, her gift was more generous than that of those who gave large amounts. They had given what they could easily afford. They still had plenty of money left. The widow gave everything she had. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

