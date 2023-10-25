SIGNS OF CHRIST'S COMING LUKE 21:1-19

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 21:1-19. In the Court of the Women in the Temple, there were 13
boxes. The priests collected people’s money in these boxes. The widow’s two
coins were the smallest coins. They had little value. Yet, her gift was more
generous than that of those who gave large amounts. They had given what they
could easily afford. They still had plenty of money left. The widow gave
everything she had.
