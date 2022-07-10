The world falls apart for a brand new start, Prophecy

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Another Prophetic Poem, given on July the 9th 2022 around 8:45 in the morning
Scriptures:
Revelation 21:4
Revelation 21:5, (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Leviticus 11:44, 19:2, 20,7+26, 1 Peter 1:16
Isaiah 21:9 (1-10), Revelation 14:8, Revelation 18
Galatians 6:7
Matthew 8:22, Luke 9:60
Matthew 7:24-27
Exodus 20:3, 34:14, Deuteronomy 5:7, 6:14
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-poetry-2022-07-09-the-world-falls-apart-for-a-new-start/
Note:
Interestingly to say when I edited the video I found another prophecy, guess because it's also a poetry. This was given only a month ago on June the 5th with a similar beginning – check it out.
https://www.brighteon.com/284c2868-6599-4835-9c7d-31c685bf8c7c
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski