The world falls apart for a brand new start, Prophecy

Another Prophetic Poem, given on July the 9th 2022 around 8:45 in the morning





Scriptures:

Revelation 21:4

Revelation 21:5, (2 Corinthians 5:17)

Leviticus 11:44, 19:2, 20,7+26, 1 Peter 1:16

Isaiah 21:9 (1-10), Revelation 14:8, Revelation 18

Galatians 6:7

Matthew 8:22, Luke 9:60

Matthew 7:24-27

Exodus 20:3, 34:14, Deuteronomy 5:7, 6:14





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/prophetic-poetry-2022-07-09-the-world-falls-apart-for-a-new-start/





Note:

Interestingly to say when I edited the video I found another prophecy, guess because it's also a poetry. This was given only a month ago on June the 5th with a similar beginning – check it out.

https://www.brighteon.com/284c2868-6599-4835-9c7d-31c685bf8c7c





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski