There was an unexpected 40% increase in 'all cause deaths' in 2021

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Cred: KUSI News, San Diego - https://youtu.be/-GXvV6Pybns
Some interesting comments posted -
“When exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, you are being ruled by criminals.” - Edward Snowden Remember if someone young and healthy dies unexpectedly, it is improper to ask about their vaccination status. That question can only be asked on important occasions...like entry to restaurants.
As a funeral director, I can tell you that we did have many more deaths at our location in 2021 than in 2020.