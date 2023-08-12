Melbourne Freedom Rally 12 August 2023

This was a very quiet event. We were so small in number that we decided to stay at Parliament (safer), standing on the Parliament steps and then up near the front doors out of the rain. We moved onto these steps after a very large climate change protest (snippets of it added to this video) melted away. The sad thing is all these passionate and trusting people are being fed a lie and it is us in our insignificant numbers who are awake to what is really going on.
