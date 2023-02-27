Create New Account
SHERLOCK Cracked The Code! It's Right Here; THEIR PLAN!!!
Mister Billings
Published Yesterday |
This explains everything we are SEEING and living through! Their "15 Minute Cities" (PRISONS), are where WE go live after THEY fuck up our homes, land, AND where WE live now!!! SHERLOCK Says: "They use our compassion against us!"  (Whatever that means). He says: "We get them, or THEY get us" ...(Aahhhhhhhh!). I guess these train derailments, chem-trails, War Torn Ukraine (and it's reconstruction) it's in their script to get everyone into these fucking cities? 179 NATIONS signed OFF on this SHIT?!!! God Help Us!


