Since early June, there have been reports of Russia using Geran-2 radio-controlled strike drones against Ukrainian patrol boats. Over the past 24 hours, two more Ukrainian boats were destroyed in this manner near the Kinburn Spit. This growing trend of attacks on maritime targets suggests that the Geran-2 could become a means of completely destroying the remains of the Ukrainian small fleet.

Russian strikes have been reported in several Ukrainian regions over the past day. Kharkiv was attacked by 26 UAVs overnight. The Kholodnogorsk district was hit hard. In the Kherson region, the “Lancet” loitering munition destroyed a parking lot containing Ukrainian fuel tankers, trucks, and engineering equipment.

Last night was turbulent across central Russia. Ukraine launched “Flamingo” cruise missiles at military-industrial facilities in the Volga Federal District. In Cheboksary, it is reported that buildings on the grounds of the VNIIR-Progress plant were hit.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at least 326 Ukrainian drones, including several cruise missiles, were launched across the country overnight. In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces attempted to launch a missile strike on a bridge connecting Genichesk to the Arabat Spit. Traffic from Genichesk has been temporarily blocked, and eight districts are completely without power due to the nighttime attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

In the Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian command has begun to build up its troop concentrations. Reports indicate that units of the 77th Airborne Brigade have been redeployed to this region, with personnel withdrawn from Kupyansk for rest and recuperation.

The Russian “North” task force is advancing on several sections of the Volchansk sector of the front in the Kharkiv region. Along the Shesterivka–Vilcha line, Russian forces have seized control of several wooded areas. The tactical situation has also improved in the area northeast of the railway, just south of Volchansk. South of Volchanskiy Khutory, Russian army assault units have reached new lines, advancing approximately one kilometer along a five-kilometer-wide sector.

Fighting continues in Okhrimivka as well. Russian Armed Forces units have been operating in the built-up area for some time and have occupied the part of the village north of the Volchya River.

Russian troops are attacking various sectors, stretching the defenses of Ukrainian units and advancing toward the border area. Despite redeploying units that survived the battle for Kupyansk to this sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been unable to stabilize the situation.

The rest of the front remained relatively stable. No major changes in the tactical or operational situations were noted.

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