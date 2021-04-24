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DETAILED EXPLANATION ABOUT WHAT MAKES COVID MRNA VACCINES SO DANGEROUS - DR. KARLADINE GRAVES
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221 views • April 24, 2021
DETAILED EXPLANATION ABOUT WHAT MAKES COVID mRNA VACCINES SO DANGEROUS [2021-04-07] - DR. KARLADINE GRAVES (VIDEO)
Note: Ivermectin can be purchased from any pet supply store, either online or locally WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION. It is sold as a dewormer for all animals including dogs, cattle, horses, sheep, etc. As Dr. Ryan Cole stated, you can not overdose on Ivermectin. Ivermectin can be purchased from Amazon, or numerous online Pet Supply and Medication companies, you are simply purchasing as a dewormer for livestock, and that is because the government CONSIDERS YOU THEIR LIVESTOCK.
Source: Sergeant Major
Note: Ivermectin can be purchased from any pet supply store, either online or locally WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION. It is sold as a dewormer for all animals including dogs, cattle, horses, sheep, etc. As Dr. Ryan Cole stated, you can not overdose on Ivermectin. Ivermectin can be purchased from Amazon, or numerous online Pet Supply and Medication companies, you are simply purchasing as a dewormer for livestock, and that is because the government CONSIDERS YOU THEIR LIVESTOCK.
Source: Sergeant Major
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