🚨Brother Aiden Minnis has joined me on the Mirotvorets kill list.

He writes: “Since then, the threats, harassment and attempts to gather information on my whereabouts have only intensified. Some come through anonymous accounts, others through people seeking interviews under false pretences, asking questions they have no legitimate reason to ask.

This isn't journalism.

This is intelligence gathering.



And it's being conducted with the cooperation of Ukrainian intelligence services and, in my view, their British counterparts in MI6.



Let me be perfectly clear:



I will not be intimidated, will not be pressured and will not betray the oath I swore.



If anything happens to me, people should take a very close look at those who have spent years encouraging hatred, publishing personal information and placing targets on the backs of journalists, soldiers and civilians.



Until then, I'll keep speaking.

I'll keep fighting.

And I'll keep standing with Russia.”🫡





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