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Is the Reset of Time at Hand! Signs and observations
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403 views • April 07, 2020
The signs of the falling calendar and car model
The Timely sign of DEVS (on Hulu FX) and the Remote Viewer Black Out
The Reboots of 2 Peter 3 vs the Reset of Time
Watermelon Love - the Ritual Abuse Angle and Deceptive Cover
"As it was in the Days of Noah"
THE TRUTH OF THE WORD OF GOD
People will see what they expect to see. People will seldom see what they do not expect to see. People typically see what they are led to see. What you should really see is what is really there.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time "
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
The Timely sign of DEVS (on Hulu FX) and the Remote Viewer Black Out
The Reboots of 2 Peter 3 vs the Reset of Time
Watermelon Love - the Ritual Abuse Angle and Deceptive Cover
"As it was in the Days of Noah"
THE TRUTH OF THE WORD OF GOD
People will see what they expect to see. People will seldom see what they do not expect to see. People typically see what they are led to see. What you should really see is what is really there.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time "
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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