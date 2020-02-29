My Heart Grieves Me At What I Must Do

My Heart grieves at what I must do. I alone am Creator, yet man has meddled in things he knows not of. The consequences of tampering with what I alone have the authority and sovereignty to create will be dire for it will bring eternal death to all who have played God.I will use the very things that men have manipulated and genetically engineered to cause great destruction as all idols will be brought to ruin. Your weather patterns will continue to become more erratic and devastating, and because you have played the harlot and blatantly mocked Me, those who were bound (under the earth, the Nephilim) will now be used to meter out judgment upon you. All that was not created in My image will now be used as punishment against you as I reveal Myself to be Supreme.To My people who are of Me, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of knowing Me for who I am. I am My Word and the very essence and manifestation of this, My Word. So when you engrave these words on your hearts, you enthrone Me there. You must know Me intimately or you will be swept away by the great deception which is upon you.Darkness and evil and wickedness are being presented as light, and unless you have sought Me with all you have, you will not know the difference. The enemy comes in various ways, always disguised as light, but his is a superficial light that is temporary, for in him, there is found no truth or light.I AM the only way, the truth, and the life. Humble yourselves before Me and implore Me to teach you light from the darkness and truth from lies. A humble, repentant and contrite heart I will always receive.You are on the threshold of a new day, but first I will purify. Be counted amongst those who choose love and truth and life and I will carry you through the tempests. You must choose now, for all that is written commences.YAHUSHUARecreating DNA article today:Weather manipulation:Isaiah 45:7King James Version (KJV)7 I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things.Genesis 6:44 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.Hebrews 10:1616 This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;Isaiah 5:2020 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!Isaiah 14:12-1512 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.15 Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.John 14:66 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.Psalm 34:1818 The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.Isaiah 43:22 When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.