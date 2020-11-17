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Creature from Jekyll Island - Banking is Legalized Plunder
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591 views • November 17, 2020
In this vintage video, G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island, takes a hard look at the Federal Reserve System, explaining what it does, how it works, and why it's important for citizens of all countries to understand it. In short, it is because the Fed (along with the central-banking system it represents) is the greatest mechanism of legalized plunder the world has ever seen. The exact date of this amateur recording is unknown, but it was made at one of Mr. Griffin's presentations during his book tour following publication in July 1994. – Source: Red Pill University
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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