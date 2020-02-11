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The Stand - Uplifting Worship Music (with lyrics)
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45 views • February 11, 2020
Written after watching the film based on Stephen King's novel, The Stand, this inspiring Christian song is about traveling light while looking for others who are also walking with Christ. It is about the need to follow the spirit wherever it guides and take a stand for our faith in these last days.
LYRICS WITH GUITAR CHORDS:
Verse: G, [while holding a G chord play...] E-, A, G
Chorus: C, D, C, D
Bridge: A-, E-, A-, E-, E7
G_____________________E-
Miles we have traveled, all across the land.
A________________________G
A merry band of brothers and sisters hand in hand.
G______________________E-
Looking for the others, we know that they're out there,
A_____________________________G
their hearts they hear his song, their souls they hear our prayer.
G_________________________E-
The persistence of our faith, the hunger of our love.
A_________________________G
The passion of our master, guides us from above.
G________________________E-
It's only a matter of time and time is nearly done,
A_________________________G
we'll see their faces soon, we'll see his kingdom come.
Chorus
C___________________________D
Our father he will hold us, and guide us in our search.
C____________________D_______________G
The waters of his will, quench our thirst.
G_____________________________E-
His people they are scattered. The wheat it grows with tares,
A_____________________________G
but when we're drawn together we'll cast aside our cares.
G_______________________E-
So miles more we'll travel all across the land,
A______________________G
looking for those willing, willing to take a stand.
Bridge
A-_________________________E-
When hope is a dying flame, and the well is running dry,
A-_______________________E-_________________E7
know he hears your pain, know he hears your cry.
G_____________________E-
The journey isn't easy, on the edge of a knife.
A______________________G
The pathway is narrow, as we lay down our lives.
G____________________________E-
But there's no other way now, it's rock or it's sand.
A_____________________G
Unite all those willing, willing to take a stand. (Take a stand)
Chorus
C________________________D
Our father he will hold us, and guide us in our search.
C____________________D______________G
The waters of his will, quench our thirst.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
LYRICS WITH GUITAR CHORDS:
Verse: G, [while holding a G chord play...] E-, A, G
Chorus: C, D, C, D
Bridge: A-, E-, A-, E-, E7
G_____________________E-
Miles we have traveled, all across the land.
A________________________G
A merry band of brothers and sisters hand in hand.
G______________________E-
Looking for the others, we know that they're out there,
A_____________________________G
their hearts they hear his song, their souls they hear our prayer.
G_________________________E-
The persistence of our faith, the hunger of our love.
A_________________________G
The passion of our master, guides us from above.
G________________________E-
It's only a matter of time and time is nearly done,
A_________________________G
we'll see their faces soon, we'll see his kingdom come.
Chorus
C___________________________D
Our father he will hold us, and guide us in our search.
C____________________D_______________G
The waters of his will, quench our thirst.
G_____________________________E-
His people they are scattered. The wheat it grows with tares,
A_____________________________G
but when we're drawn together we'll cast aside our cares.
G_______________________E-
So miles more we'll travel all across the land,
A______________________G
looking for those willing, willing to take a stand.
Bridge
A-_________________________E-
When hope is a dying flame, and the well is running dry,
A-_______________________E-_________________E7
know he hears your pain, know he hears your cry.
G_____________________E-
The journey isn't easy, on the edge of a knife.
A______________________G
The pathway is narrow, as we lay down our lives.
G____________________________E-
But there's no other way now, it's rock or it's sand.
A_____________________G
Unite all those willing, willing to take a stand. (Take a stand)
Chorus
C________________________D
Our father he will hold us, and guide us in our search.
C____________________D______________G
The waters of his will, quench our thirst.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
musiclast dayschristian musicmusic videosstephen kingseeking truthfollowing jesusvoice in the desertthe standmotivational musicuplifting worship musicinspiring christian songinspiring christian musicstephen kings the standthe stand filmthe spiritual lifewalking with christfollow the spirittraveling lightlooking for otherschristian souluplifting christian songstake a standfellowship of the spiritchristian folk
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