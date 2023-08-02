Create New Account
Trump Indicted
Communist Take-Over In America

* From the moment Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016, it was apparent that the regime would find any excuse to get him out of office and into prison.

* Peter Brimelow, Founder of VDARE, joins us to discuss the latest indictment.

* This is a calculated political play to take out a man the regime views as its #1 enemy.

* It’s also an escalation in the [empire of lies] war against the American people — to total war.

* This crisis cannot be ended with a simple armistice; one side will have to defeat the other.


Editor’s Note

* Has President Trump really allowed himself to be conned by the deep state — or is he rope-a-doping them?

* Evidence is everywhere that (a) the white hats are conducting a sting operation and (b) we are watching a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* The fog of war is no joke.

* Ditto re: battle fatigue.

* God willing, the operation is nearly complete.


The Stew Peters Show | 2 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v346pdh-peter-brimelow-on-trump-indictment-america-in-the-midst-of-a-communist-coup.html

Keywords
corruptioncover-updeep statepolice statecommunismdonald trumpelection interferencecouptyrannypersecutionindictmentinfiltrationscandalwitch huntabuse of powerleftismlawlessnesstotalitarianismweaponizationauthoritarianismsting operationstew peterspeter brimelowtwo-tiered justicerope-a-dope

