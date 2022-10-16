Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VETERANS TODAY: 04OCT22 - UFO: Documentary Proves Billy Meier’s UFOs Are Not a Hoax
131 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published a month ago |

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR VIDEOS


https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/10/04/billy-meier-ufo/

https://youtu.be/eKun3Kq9Af0


This film is one of the first documentaries about Billy Meier, made by a team of American investigators including Wendelle Stevens, the greatest American ufologist of his time, and the team of the counterintelligence company INTERCEPT.

We see them going there to investigate the possibilities of a hoax, collect the elements, and take them away to have them analyzed by the most advanced scientific methods of the time.

Examining the three documents CONTACT, LightYears, and The “Silent Revolution of Truth” makes it possible to understand logically why Billy Meier is probably a real contact. Billy Meier UFO Was ‘Not A Hoax’ And This UFO Documentary Proves It.

Keywords
aliensflying saucerufologybilly meiersemjasemeierbilly meier storybilly meier ufoeduard billy meieroowk mediaplejarensufo documentarybillymeierbilly meier ufo casebilly meier ufo contactsbilly meier aliensbilly meier tapebilly meier alienbilly meier photo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket