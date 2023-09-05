Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My potato plants’ stems on the menu of black hairy caterpillars MVI_4207-8merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
232 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published 13 hours ago

Black hairy caterpillars are not only eating my survival garden potato leaves, but they have chewed into and through many stems, decimating the leaves above.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoeshomeonionsweedsparsleyaloe verachicoryfennelbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedsunflowersradium weedmadeira vineworm farmeverlastingshairy black caterpillars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket