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IS DIAGNOSIS FOR DOLLARS THE NEW STATUS QUO IN AMERICAN MEDICINE? AND BREAKING AZ AUDIT NEWS + MORE!
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40 views • October 04, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

“You’re a Lawyer with No Scientific Background” – Senator Rand Paul to Biden Secretary Becerra on Vaccine Mandates
Wisconsin Special Counsel Michael Gableman Issues Subpoenas in His 2020 Election Probe – Will Any Justice Be Served?
Breaking: Lights at Bagram Airbase Turned On – Chinese Military Planes Reportedly Seen Landing at Abandoned US Airbase in Afghanistan #BidenEffect
Denver Police Officer and Father of Four Takes the Jab and Now Cannot Walk
Newsom Unleashes Mass Culling Of America's Children
Pfizer's New Miracle Covid-19 Pill Based on Ivermectin
The Guilty Will Be Punished!
Covid Nurse Says Doctors Are Letting Unvaccinated Patients Die In ICU
The Vaccines Are 1000% More Deadly Than Covid-19
HIGHLIGHTS - The CDC Is The Real Threat
Arizona AG Signals Criminal Investigation With Election Audit Results
CDC Director Drops Bombshell: COVID Vaccine “Can’t Prevent Transmission”...Why Have Mandates?
Over Half Of Trump Supporters Want Red States To Secede From Blue States...41% of Biden Supporters Agree
Marjorie Taylor Greene: How Republicans Can WIN Back America from “This Communist Revolution”
Sen. Ron Johnson: There Is Not An FDA Approved COVID Vaccine In the US
WATCH: U.S. Lab Examines COVID-19 Injection Vials, Dr. Carrie Madej Shares Terrifying Findings
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