India Releases Water Toward Pakistan from Chenab River Dam Following Ceasefire Agreement
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

India Releases Water Toward Pakistan from Chenab River Dam Following Ceasefire Agreement

India has partially opened the spillways of the dam on the Chenab River, allowing flow of water to resume toward Pakistan. This development comes in the wake of a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Earlier in the conflict, India had completely blocked the dam’s flow, effectively cutting off water supply downstream to Pakistan.

Adding: 

Significant damage is seen at the Bholari Airbase in Pakistan following an Indian missile strike on May 10—just hours before a ceasefire came into effect.

According to unverified reports, the strike killed a Pakistan Air Force squadron commander along with four other pilots.

Satellite images reveal damage at Nur Khan Airbase following Indian missile strike.

Damage observed at Pakistan Air Force’s Shahbaz Airbase following Indian airstrike, particularly to a hangar structure.

No obvious damage is visible in this low-resolution Sentinel-2 satellite image of Udhampur Air Base in Jammu following the Pakistani strikes.

