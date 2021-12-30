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FAUCI CUT FEEDING TUBES INTO BLACK ORPHANS TO FORCE DEADLY MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION
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81 views • December 30, 2021
This is the most atrocious and abominable thing to have done to any child . . . those involved need to have the book thrown at them and the key thrown away . . .
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