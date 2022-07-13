X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] System Failing, Economic Countermeasures Put Into Place Around The World

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2822a - July 12, 2022

[CB] System Failing, Economic Countermeasures Put Into Place Around The World

The Biden admin are ready to shutdown another oil field, this is all apart of the agenda. Jobs were not created under Biden, its the manipulated statistics they are using. Small business optimism slumps. Inflation up and wages are down, they [CB] pushing CBDC and the patriots are pushing alternative currency.

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