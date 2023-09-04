Bases News at Awakening Expo 2023- Manchester

The Awakening Expo 2023 blog report from Trafford, Manchester. This major UK event features key international speakers, Jimmy Church, Johnny Enoch, Nick Pope, Melissa Tittl, Craig Charles, Mary Rodwell, Maria Wheatley, Barry Fitzgerald with major sponsorship by Billy Carson and so many more. A packed 3 stage event. This blog just covers some of the back ground and the public halls. Catch the whole thing on the Awakening site via Facebook.

Event held at Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Trafford, south Manchester UK



