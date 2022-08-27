Peter Schweizer comments on "My Son Hunter" Documentary soon to be released.

"[The movie] is just damn entertaining", said Government Accountability Institute President, Breitbart Senior Contributor, and bestselling author Peter Schweizer about the new movie "My Son Hunter" directed by Robert Davi ("Licensed to Kill," "Die Hard," "The Goonies") on a special panel Thursday on Truth Social to promote Breitbart's first distributed film.

Schweizer also discussed how this movie is able to capture his own book on Hunter Biden and the Biden family's scandals in a more comedic way. "My Son Hunter" is available for PRE-ORDER NOW at mysonhunter.com and will be available for download and streaming beginning September 7.

www.mysonhunter.com





