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How many times has the Lord shown his Wrath on you America? Extreme Weather Brings Destruction to USA - Tornadoes and Floods
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50 views • May 05, 2021
A series of tornadoes hit the United States. Over the past night alone, two of the strongest hurricanes passed through Texas, sweeping away everything in their path.
The tornado was so strong that it overturned trucks on the road. About 50 buildings were destroyed and damaged. The trees were blown down by the wind. Some of them fell onto the wires. People were left without light. Rescue teams worked all night.
Meteorologists warn tornado season started later than usual this year. But the hurricanes will be stronger. Bend your knees now before he makes things much worse for you, after all your supposed to be "One Nation Under God"
The tornado was so strong that it overturned trucks on the road. About 50 buildings were destroyed and damaged. The trees were blown down by the wind. Some of them fell onto the wires. People were left without light. Rescue teams worked all night.
Meteorologists warn tornado season started later than usual this year. But the hurricanes will be stronger. Bend your knees now before he makes things much worse for you, after all your supposed to be "One Nation Under God"
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