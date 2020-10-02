© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kary Mullis, PCR Inventor and Nobel Laureate, on PCR Test "misinterpretation"
The inventor of PCR is Kary Mullis (passed away in August 2019). In this Q&A clip about the functioning and intended use of the PCR testing technique (the primary virus employed as example here is HIV, on which Mullis had done extensive research) he states that "the presence of a piece of RNA" does not mean "sick or contagious". RNA chunks can be present in our body for up to weeks. He also says that PCR is so powerful that a few molecules are enough to be amplified via PCR. Using PCR without the presence of clinical complaints is absolutely inadvisable. Therefore, in the current COVID-19 context, using PCR to diagnose Corona Virus infection is misapplication of the technique and completely inappropriate.
Kary B. Mullis, Nobel Prize in Chemistry 1993
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
KARY MULLIS CITATIONS FROM THIS Q&A CLIP:
To test for a specific virus and say that has any special meaning is what i think is the problem.
PCR allows you to take a very miniscule amount of anything and make it measurable and then talk about it in meetings and stuff like it is important, see that's not a misuse, that's just sort of a misinterpretation.
PCR is just a process that's used to make a whole lot of something out of something. It doesn't tell you that you're sick and it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that.
OTHER ARTICLES ON HOW PCR IS BEING "MISAPPLIED" FOR COVID-!9 TESTING
Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus? Celia Farber, 7 April 2020
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
The COVID-19 PCR Test Is Key To The Pandemic Fraud - John O'Sullivan, 8 Sep 2020
https://principia-scientific.com/the-covid-19-pcr-test-is-key-to-the-pandemic-fraud/
Plus many other highly interesteing PCR articles...
https://principia-scientific.com/?s=PCR
Mirrored from https://lbry.tv/@marengeti:c/km1:3