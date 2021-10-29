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Dr. Tony Fauci-funded research at the New York City Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) interview with Lizz Brown and Mimi Pascual
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124 views • October 29, 2021
Posted 18March2014 liamscheff "ICC interview with Lizz Brown and Mimi Pascual":
Video from:
IT GETS WORSE: Fauci funded inhumane medical experimentation on minority AIDS orphans in NYC https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-28-fauci-funded-inhumane-medical-experimentation-aids-orphans.html
The following video features an Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) interview between Liz Brown and Mimi Pascual that talks all about this in greater depth. It starts around the 24:30 mark where key points of the interview occur:
10 years ago, in 2003, 04, 05, I was investigating this story. Children in an NYC orphanage (and the foster care system) used in clinical trials. The Associated Press took it national and found it going on in seven or more states.
"Some states declined to participate in medical experiments. Tennessee said its foster care rules generally prohibit enlisting children in such trials. California requires a judge's order. And Wisconsin "has absolutely never allowed, nor would we even consider, any clinical experiments with the children in our foster care system," spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis said.
Officials estimated that 5 percent to 10 percent of the 13,878 children enrolled in pediatric AIDS studies funded by NIH since the late 1980s were in foster care. More than two dozen Illinois foster children remain in studies today. "
No medical records were ever made available to official investigators.
You make up your own mind.
Video from:
IT GETS WORSE: Fauci funded inhumane medical experimentation on minority AIDS orphans in NYC https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-28-fauci-funded-inhumane-medical-experimentation-aids-orphans.html
The following video features an Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) interview between Liz Brown and Mimi Pascual that talks all about this in greater depth. It starts around the 24:30 mark where key points of the interview occur:
10 years ago, in 2003, 04, 05, I was investigating this story. Children in an NYC orphanage (and the foster care system) used in clinical trials. The Associated Press took it national and found it going on in seven or more states.
"Some states declined to participate in medical experiments. Tennessee said its foster care rules generally prohibit enlisting children in such trials. California requires a judge's order. And Wisconsin "has absolutely never allowed, nor would we even consider, any clinical experiments with the children in our foster care system," spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis said.
Officials estimated that 5 percent to 10 percent of the 13,878 children enrolled in pediatric AIDS studies funded by NIH since the late 1980s were in foster care. More than two dozen Illinois foster children remain in studies today. "
No medical records were ever made available to official investigators.
You make up your own mind.
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