HIV AIDS The Disease That Changed the World

🦠 What if a virus changed not just medicine... but the entire world?





💡 HIV/AIDS sparked fear, misinformation, and one of the greatest public health challenges in modern history. But it also inspired incredible scientific breakthroughs that transformed millions of lives. The full story is far more powerful than most people realize.





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/1jkiPgi1KvYfjSsUzlDlOX?si=1e87794ff52543e6





#HIV

#AIDS

#WorldHistory

#pandemichistory

#GlobalHealth



