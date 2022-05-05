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The Cloud Mystery (2008)
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509 views • May 05, 2022
While CO 2 emissions rise, global warming seems to have stopped. The Earth has now for 10 years refused to obey the computer predictions of a warmer Earth. This documentary offers a completely different scientific perspective on climate change. The Cloud Mystery tells the story of physicist Henrik Svensmark and his battle to prove that clouds, not human activity, govern the climate.
Carbon is the fuel, water is the engine, and the Sun is the driver of climate.
https://www.desmog.com/henrik-svensmark/
https://www.desmog.com/nir-shaviv/
Fair Use Law
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107
Carbon is the fuel, water is the engine, and the Sun is the driver of climate.
https://www.desmog.com/henrik-svensmark/
https://www.desmog.com/nir-shaviv/
Fair Use Law
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107
Keywords
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