***An attempt by Zelensky regime to resume offensive in Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog and other directions has failed.

***Russian troops have destroyed 63 Ukrainian tanks, 59 infantry fighting vehicles, 48 other armored fighting vehicles, 14 pick-ups with large-caliber machine guns and over 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers.

***57 shells of HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems near Velikiye Kopani, Berislav in Kherson Region, Antonovsky Bridge and Kakhovskaya HPP have been intercepted.





Today at about 6 a.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian troops with two sabotage groups of up to 60 soldiers in seven boats landed on the coast of Kakhovskyi reservoir three kilometres north-east of Zaporozhye NPP and attempted to seize the power plant. Measures were taken to destroy the enemy, including the use of army aviation.





Despite attempts by the Kiev regime to disrupt the visit of a group of IAEA experts to Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Russian side confirms its readiness to receive them with full security for further work. The situation in the area of the nuclear power plant is complicated, but remains under full control.



