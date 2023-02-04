2.1.23: HOUSE starts THE SHOW, Borders, War DRUMS, DeSantis, FOX, Ryan, HOLLYWIERD! PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2023/02/01/2-1-23-house-starts-the-show-borders-war-drums-desantis-fox-ryan-hollywierd-pray/
Many health experts now agree that consuming turmeric can be very beneficial
http://agewithawk.com/
——————————
My Patriot Supply is on your side. They’re charging less to help families more.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
Freedom Force! Episode 5: The rise of A.R.D.I.S
https://rumble.com/v1o4el0-freedom-force-episode-5-the-rise-of-a.r.d.i.s.html
Fake videos of real people -- and how to spot them | Supasorn Suwajanakorn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2DDU4g0PRo
Australian TV probing Gates on his relationship with Epstein. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/31530
Yep, it’s their usual tactic, create a problem to distract from all the other ones that affect us daily! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/31519
Dan the Man on Instagram https://t.me/teamanons/22244
Elon Musk replied to Rep. Dan Bishop: No one is above the Constitution https://t.me/teamanons/22215
This is common sense. Why does patriotism make Democrats so heated? https://t.me/teamanons/22293
TRUMP –Isolates this drop – But it is almost as if they stop providing validations today…he’s hitting REALLY BIG drops…but I am not getting any timestamp verifications. https://t.me/teamanons/22285
Jim Jordan releases video on The Biden Border Crisis right before the hearing today! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/149626
THIS MORNING — In a firestorm of re-Truths, Trump shared posts from users slamming "RINO Globalist" Ron DeSantis and his policies. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/149634
Top Insurance Analyst Finds a 7% Increase In Aggregate Mortality for Each C19 Dose Received https://t.me/VigilantFox/8238
Pfizer's Blood Thinner Becomes a New Cash Cow Amid Worldwide Increase in Blood Clotting https://t.me/VigilantFox/8236
Oh another Hollywood actor accused of running a sex cult? How shocking 🙄 https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4145
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.