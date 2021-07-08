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MED BEDS II
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512 views • July 08, 2021
FESIG 63rd Meeting with Jared Rand on Celestial Chamber
Med Beds Movie I - TESLA SPACE FORCE MED BEDS @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/0LUerB8pBki9/
The 63rd FESIG Meeting started off with Crystal Goh, the Chair, welcoming the 100 meeting attendees to FESIG, the Free Energy Special Interest Group, where science meets spirituality in the quest for truth and knowledge to free humanity and transforms this planet into a paradise!
Free Energy Special Interest Group:
Original longer video @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZlQoxl-Fk0
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeEnergySpecialInterestGroup/videos
Website: http://www.truevisionofpeace.com/fesig.html
Jared Rand: https://weareonelightforall.net , https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=CA...
Brought to you by Crystal Goh and EXCO of FESIG http://www.truevisionofpeace.com/fesi... https://www.facebook.com/Free.Energy....
GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?
WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Med Beds Movie I - TESLA SPACE FORCE MED BEDS @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/0LUerB8pBki9/
The 63rd FESIG Meeting started off with Crystal Goh, the Chair, welcoming the 100 meeting attendees to FESIG, the Free Energy Special Interest Group, where science meets spirituality in the quest for truth and knowledge to free humanity and transforms this planet into a paradise!
Free Energy Special Interest Group:
Original longer video @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZlQoxl-Fk0
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeEnergySpecialInterestGroup/videos
Website: http://www.truevisionofpeace.com/fesig.html
Jared Rand: https://weareonelightforall.net , https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=CA...
Brought to you by Crystal Goh and EXCO of FESIG http://www.truevisionofpeace.com/fesi... https://www.facebook.com/Free.Energy....
GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?
WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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