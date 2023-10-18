Create New Account
SEYMOUR HERSH: Israel's Secret Plan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

I'm sharing this video from 'Dangerous Ideas with Lee Camp', on YouTube, from YouTube, with his description.

 Lee discusses the revelations brought forward by renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that sheds light on Israel's hidden agenda.

Lee's show is LIVE on Mon, Tues, Thurs and Fri at 3pm ET/ Noon PT.

His new book, DANGEROUS IDEAS, is out! You can get it for free by joining at leecamp dot net. He's one of the most censored comedians in America. Thanks for the support!

https://seymourhersh.substack.com/

Adding this:

More than two million Palestinians are at risk of hunger due to depleting food supplies, says a representative of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip.




