DOJ pulled key Epstein-CIA docs before review - Rep. Massie

The DOJ prevented lawmakers from seeing the unredacted versions of some crucial Epstein Files, says Rep. Thomas Massie.

💬 “They took down some of the most significant documents, two of them involving Virginia Giuffre's case and other things. The picture of Epstein in a room where it's got CIA written on the boxes, that's been taken down. We want to be able to look at all these files,” says the Congressman.