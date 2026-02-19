© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOJ pulled key Epstein-CIA docs before review - Rep. Massie
The DOJ prevented lawmakers from seeing the unredacted versions of some crucial Epstein Files, says Rep. Thomas Massie.
💬 “They took down some of the most significant documents, two of them involving Virginia Giuffre's case and other things. The picture of Epstein in a room where it's got CIA written on the boxes, that's been taken down. We want to be able to look at all these files,” says the Congressman.