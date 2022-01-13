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MN Hospital Announces Murder: Mercy Hospital Doctors Plan to Kill Scott Quiner
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12 views • January 13, 2022
A Minnesota hospital has told Anne Quiner, wife of Scott Quiner, that they plan to pull the plug on her husband's ventilator life support without her consent due to Scott needed "excess care" due to his unvaccinated status. Anne Quiner joins us to discuss.
Light up the Hospital!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
Light up the Hospital!
Mercy Hospital
4050 Coon Rapids Blvd
Coon Rapids MN 55433
Main line 763-236-6000
Scott Quiner is in the Heart and Vascular Center
Their number is 763-236-8800
Heather is the Care Coordinator
763-236-8321
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