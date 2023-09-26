How to Survive Betrayal!

Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022





Is there a place for competitiveness in close relationships or do these terms exclude each other? I've begun to question the quality of my relationships, particularly those with some of my friends and siblings. I find it annoying and unproductive. I don't mind competition at work or in hobbies (music, sports etc.) - it's where you'd expect it.





What’s your thoughts on Montessori education vs home schooling?





Hi Stefan do you have any advice on how to stop painful rumination of bad events in the past, (especially with regards to friendships and relationships such as betrayal and disrespect) that can keep going around in your mind and keep retriggering your emotions even after dealing with them in therapy and doing everything to try and process the event?