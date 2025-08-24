BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE IRS IS A RACKET❗ [112 YEARS OF RACKETEERING IS ABOUT TO COME TO AN END]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
685 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
169 views • 1 day ago

The Missing 13th Amendment

"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."


https://tona13.blogspot.com/ [start from the first entry in 2011]


BREAKING NEWS!

🚨 We CAUGHT the IRS 🚨


They’ve been running a RICO fraud against the American people — fabricating tax returns, covering it up, and using fake records in court.


This isn’t a tax issue. It’s a multi-layered criminal cartel in our government that includes:


I.R.S.

D.O.J.

Judiciary


👉 Watch & see why it’s time to ABOLISH the IRS.


#IRS #RICO #ShutItDown


Source: https://x.com/annvandersteel/status/1958931763235078290

Keywords
irsracketeeringann vandersteelricothe bait and switch of the 13th amendment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy