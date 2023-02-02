Dollar Bill Screaming Trees

"Dollar Bill" is a song by the American alternative rock group Screaming Trees. It is the second single released in support of their sixth album, Sweet Oblivion.

Screaming Trees

Gary Lee Conner – guitar

Van Conner – bass guitar

Mark Lanegan – lead vocals

Barrett Martin – drums

Written by: Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner

Album: Sweet Oblivion (Expanded Edition)

Released: 1992

Dollar Bill

Torn like an old dollar bill

Girl let them say what they will

That no one should hurt you

And that's all I seem to do

That no one should desert you

And that's all I seem to do

I got to tell you, goodbye mama

We've taken this too far

Been trying to tell you what's going on

Trying to make it easy on you

Trying to make it better

Make it easier on you

It's all I came to do

It's all I came to do

Now I'm down in the light

And I must be dreaming it

Cause I see clearly, I see angels here

Bringing something to me, Mother Mercy

I told a lie, I didn't mean it

Goodbye mama, I've taken this too far

Been gone a while

Been gone a long way, oh yeah

I don't want to hurt you

It's all I seem to do

Don't want to desert you

It's all I seem to do

I got to tell you, goodbye mama

I've taken this too far

Been down a while

Been down a long way

Trying to make it easy on you

Trying to make it better

Make it easier on you

It's all I came to do

It's all I came to do

It's all I came to do

That's all

Been down a long

Been down a long, long way

Torn like an old dollar bill