"Dollar Bill" is a song by the American alternative rock group Screaming Trees. It is the second single released in support of their sixth album, Sweet Oblivion.
Screaming Trees
Gary Lee Conner – guitar
Van Conner – bass guitar
Mark Lanegan – lead vocals
Barrett Martin – drums
Written by: Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner
Album: Sweet Oblivion (Expanded Edition)
Released: 1992
Dollar Bill
Screaming Trees
Torn like an old dollar bill
Girl let them say what they will
That no one should hurt you
And that's all I seem to do
That no one should desert you
And that's all I seem to do
I got to tell you, goodbye mama
We've taken this too far
Been trying to tell you what's going on
Trying to make it easy on you
Trying to make it better
Make it easier on you
It's all I came to do
It's all I came to do
Now I'm down in the light
And I must be dreaming it
Cause I see clearly, I see angels here
Bringing something to me, Mother Mercy
I told a lie, I didn't mean it
Goodbye mama, I've taken this too far
Been gone a while
Been gone a long way, oh yeah
I don't want to hurt you
It's all I seem to do
Don't want to desert you
It's all I seem to do
I got to tell you, goodbye mama
I've taken this too far
Been down a while
Been down a long way
Trying to make it easy on you
Trying to make it better
Make it easier on you
It's all I came to do
It's all I came to do
It's all I came to do
That's all
Been down a long
Been down a long, long way
Torn like an old dollar bill
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.