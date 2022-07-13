CRUDE Ukrainian Army Training of WOMEN RECRUITS - Female Trainees Got No Choice - Have to Fight Too. 071222.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOORAY FOR FEMINISM: CRUDE Ukrainian army training of women recruits probably won't win them any awards as ideal feminists, while the female trainees got no choice but to endure as Ukraine's Defense Ministry has significantly expanded the pool of Ukrainian women required to register for military conscription, as it becomes increasingly difficult to find male recruits.