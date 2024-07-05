2024 Ron Gray Moral Courage Award Presented to Barry Neufeld

On May 24, CHP National Leader Rod Taylor and former National Leader Ron Gray presented Barry Neufeld with the First Annual Ron Gray Moral Courage Award in recognition of his courageous work as a Chilliwack School Trustee in challenging the SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) curriculum being imposed on students in BC public schools. The event took place in Abbotsford. Other speakers adding their thoughts on moral courage and thanking Barry Neufeld for his work were Tanya Gaw (Action 4 Canada) and Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson (Laura Lynn Live).

