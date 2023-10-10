Create New Account
Hamas Was Created By The US And Israel To Counteract Yasser Arafat | Ron Paul
channel image
The Prisoner
8790 Subscribers
Shop now
237 views
Published 17 hours ago

“Hamas was encouraged and really started by Israel because they wanted Hamas to counter Yasser Arafat.

“So, we first, indirectly and directly through Israel helped establish Hamas. Then we have elections. Then Hamas becomes dominant. So, we have to kill them.”

“During the ‘80s … our CIA thought it was GOOD if we radicalized the Muslim world, so we financed the Madrasa schools to radicalize the Muslims in order to compete with the Soviets.”

Release Date: 2009
...............
🔗 Making Enemies - How Israel helped to create Hamas: https://archive.ph/20230812220237/https://www.theamericanconservative.com/making-enemies/#selection-573.67-573.115

🔗 Was Hamas A Creation of Mossad?: https://archive.ph/TTOEE

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

Keywords
ciaron paulisraelpalestineusazionismmossadexposehamasyasser arafatmadrasa schools

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket