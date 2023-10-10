Hamas Was Created By The US And Israel To Counteract Yasser Arafat | Ron Paul

“Hamas was encouraged and really started by Israel because they wanted Hamas to counter Yasser Arafat.
“So, we first, indirectly and directly through Israel helped establish Hamas. Then we have elections. Then Hamas becomes dominant. So, we have to kill them.”
“During the ‘80s … our CIA thought it was GOOD if we radicalized the Muslim world, so we financed the Madrasa schools to radicalize the Muslims in order to compete with the Soviets.”
Release Date: 2009
🔗 Making Enemies - How Israel helped to create Hamas: https://archive.ph/20230812220237/https://www.theamericanconservative.com/making-enemies/#selection-573.67-573.115
🔗 Was Hamas A Creation of Mossad?: https://archive.ph/TTOEE
