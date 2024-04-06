the epidemic of the vaccinated ~ vaccine shedders are making people sick ~

in todays discussion we will be talking about who really is to blame for the case of people getting sicker and not recovering. and it is the vaccinated that are to blame and not those that rely on nature healing. I also will be sharing the highwire episode 365 woman on the front lines, and in this episode you will see Del Bigtree expose the measles outbreak in Disney World Resort where he shows you that the people spreading measles was the vaccinated, and not the unvaccinated. I will also, do a situation update report on what is going on in florida with people who are wearing mask again in light of the summer cold season and the twice pushed vaccination programs that are, or have been hosted at churches that feed the Homeless like the Unitarian Universalist church.
- suzanne Humphries
https://dissolvingillusions.com/
https://drsuzanne.net/
- sherri tenpenny
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
- robert malone
https://rumble.com/c/rwmalonemd
- bryan ardis
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=bryan%20ardis
- peter mccullough
https://rumble.com/c/PeterMcCulloughMD
- the highwire episode 365
https://rumble.com/v4m3eet-episode-365-females-on-the-frontline.html
- Covidland
https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND
- Nuremberg code
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-nuremberg-code
- Black Robed Regiment
https://rumble.com/v4nhu58-pastors-huddle-w-lucas-miles.html
https://rumble.com/v325b22-the-black-robed-regiment.-preachers-fighting-in-the-revolutionary-war.-hidd.html
